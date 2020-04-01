To report animals in distress, call helpline, says Tamil Nadu government

People can contact the animal helpline to report about animals in distress or for related queries, the State Government has said. The government has also advised District Collectors to ensure that cattle, street dogs, pet animals abandoned by owners and kept in shops were fed and taken care of by animal lovers and NGOs working for the welfare of animals.

K. Gopal, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Department said arrangements are in place to provide food and to treat sick animals. “People can contact the toll free number 1800-425-5880 and 1962 or mail anh.tn@nic.in,” he said.

Mr Gopal explained that the government had also directed the district collectors to allow the movement of vehicles carrying poultry products and materials for making poultry feed.

‘Chicken and eggs safe’

Describing as misleading, a rumour that eating chicken and eggs would cause COVID-19 infection, he said staying away from poultry products would on the one hand deprive people of the protein content in their food and on the other it would cause enormous loss to the poultry farmers.

“Poultry products offer cheap, but high quality protein. They will boost the immunity, which is need of the hour,” he said.