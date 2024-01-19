To remove language barrier, medical sciences books on 13 subjects to be available in Tamil

January 19, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Driven by the need for making available medical sciences books in Tamil to remove the language barrier faced by Tamil medium students who enter medical colleges, the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTBESC) has released in Tamil Gray’s Anatomy for Students, a clinically oriented, student-friendly textbook of human anatomy, and Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology.

“We are planning a total of 13 such Tamil books for MBBS students and a team of 50 medical professionals are involved in the project,” said Dr. Sankarsaravanan, Joint Director (Translations) of the TNTBESC.

Eleven Medical books were first translated into Tamil in Sri Lanka in 1848 by Father Rev. Samuel Fisk Green. Now they need to be translated into modern language accessible to medical students. Tamil has become the first language in India to acquire medical science textbooks.

TNTBESC has collaborated with Elsevier, a leading multinational publisher of medical books, in this venture.

“Anatomy is one of the toughest subjects and many students find it difficult to understand. Even a medical dictionary will be of little help to a student who is not familiar with English. The translation will dispel the fear, offer better understanding and help them become acquainted with medical terminologies,” Dr. Sankarsarvanan said.

The TNTBESC has entered into an agreement with the publishers of these books and the translated version will be available to students for the same price as that of the English version.

The Anatomy book, a two-volume set, compiled by Dr. Raveendranath Veeramani and Dr. Sunil Jonathan presents the reader with a visual image that brings the text to life and presents views that will assist in the understanding of anatomy.

A team led by Dr. S. Kumarvel translated the book.

Translation of the book Gyton’s Medical Physiology was reviewed and coordinated by a team led by Dr. Balasubramanian and Dr. Rupashree.

Asked about the need for a translation when a student going for further studies had to familiarise himself with English, Dr. Narendran, one of the strongest votary of teaching medical sciences in Tamil, said countries such as Israel, Germany and Japan that had made strides in the field of medical sciences, were teaching subjects in the local language.

Dr. Narendran, a gastroenterologist, who is translating Bailey and Love’s Short Practice of Surgery, a gospel for medical students, into Tamil, said most of the medical terminologies were in Latin and Greek and English had absorbed them as its own.

“We have students studying in different streams entering medical colleges and all of them could not cope with the subjects presented in English. The less privileged can easily understand the subjects if they are available in Tamil,” he said.