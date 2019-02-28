‘To protect State and country, Modi govt. must go’

To protect India and Tamil Nadu, the Narendra Modi-led government should be defeated, DMK president M.K. Stalin said at a public meeting organised by the Communist Party of India here on Wednesday.

"The BJP government is a threat to multiculturalism as it promotes one language, one culture, and now one company by giving all contracts to it. If the BJP returns to power, farmer suicides will increase, weavers will be dependent on gruel distribution centres and unemployment will increase," he said.

It was this BJP government that the AIADMK supported. The two parties should be defeated. The AIADMK that Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led was a slave of the BJP, he said, adding, "It's not Anna DMK but Adimai (slave) DMK."

Mr. Stalin took on Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying she had lied about terrorist attacks that took place during the last four-and-a-half years.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan said the Modi government had failed to protect the soldiers who defended the country by not preventing the Pulwama attack.

The BJP government was not just against minorities but also Hindus because the farmers who committed suicide, the youth who lost jobs due to demonetisation and MSME owners were all Hindus, he said.

‘Dangerous situation’

The country was in a dangerous situation now because the BJP government had destroyed all institutions and even disbanded the Planning Commission. When the Narendra Modi government goes, it would also be time for Mr. Palaniswami's government to go. The Chief Minister's calculation that he could save his government by winning eight to 10 seats when the by-elections to 21 Assembly seats are held would go wrong, he said.

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan the DMK-led coalition was one forged by ideology and not seat bargain. Many of the parties that were with the DMK now had been with the party for around two years and had come together to defeat ‘Sanathana’ parties.

He also accused the BJP government of taking the country to the brink of war and leading to a situation where the election could be postponed.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the coalition of parties that the DMK led and of which the Congress was a part was one based on principles.