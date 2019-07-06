To Manickavel’s plea, court seeks answers from retired, serving officials

The Madras High Court on Friday sought an explanation from former Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, former Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran, incumbent Home Secretary Niranjan Mardi and Additional Director General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh to a contempt of court petition filed against them by retired Inspector General of Police A.G. Ponn Manickavel.

Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu directed Additional Advocate General P.H. Arvindh Pandian to make sure that their explanation in the form of a memo was filed in the court within two weeks. Only after perusing the memo, a decision on issuing statutory notice would be taken, they said. In his petition, the retired IG had accused top officials of not letting him function effectively despite having been appointed as a special officer by the HC to probe idol theft cases. He pointed out that his appointment had been upheld even by the Supreme Court pursuant to an appeal preferred by the government.

During the course of arguments, his counsel V. Selvaraj accused the ADGP of excessive interference in the investigation conducted by the special officer. He alleged that the ADGP was preventing even the registration of theft cases and refusing to transfer several idol theft cases from the local police stations to him in gross violation of the orders passed by the court.The retired IG was appointed as a special officer, just hours after his retirement from service on November 30 last year, on a public interest litigation petition filed by activist advocate ‘Elephant’ G. Rajendran.