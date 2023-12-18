To make Tamil an official language of Madras HC, start translating legal terms instead of staging protests, judge tells lawyers

December 18, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

If lawyers are really interested in making Tamil an official language of the Madras High Court, they should start translating all English legal terms in simple Tamil instead of resorting to agitations such as sitting on fast unto death, Justice G. Jayachandran of the Madras High Court said on Monday.

When advocate G. Bhagavath Singh sought a direction to the Greater Chennai police to permit an indefinite fast, the judge said, the court could not endorse such life threatening agitations and asked an Additional Public Prosecutor to find out by Wednesday as to what other form of protest could be allowed.

Giving a piece of advice to all lawyers interested in making Tamil as one of the official languages in High Court proceedings, the judge asked them to start arguing in the language before judges like him who were conversant with it and were willing to allow such arguments in the vernacular language.

He added, the lawyers could start translating the judgments passed by the High Court in English into simple and understandable Tamil so that it paved way for creation of a glossary that could help everyone to appreciate the verdicts in words that were in vogue now and not the ones that had become archaic.

The judge said, though the Supreme Court had begun to translate its judgments in Tamil using a computer software, even that was not anywhere near to perfection. “For example, that sotware translates the term ‘learned advocate’ as ‘Arivarndha Vazhakarignar’. It is not the right translation,” he said.

Pointing out that the absence of a proper glossary as well as a English-Tamil legal dictionary and consequent translation of legal books in the vernacular language was serving as the major impediment for introduction of Tamil as an official language of the High Court, he asked lawyers to contribute towards such cause.

“If some lawyers begin finding the exact translation for the English legal terms, maxims and doctrines in simple and understandable Tamil and start using them to argue their cases, automatically the language would come to be accepted as one of the official languages of the court in the next few years,” he opined.

In an affidavit filed in support of his writ petition, Mr. Singh had stated that a group of lawyers, including himself, wanted to sit on an indefinite fast either at the Chennai Collectorate or near the Tiruvalluvar statue at the Marina beach from December 20, 2023 but the Greater Chennai police refused to grant permission.

Explaining their demand, he said, the protest was aimed at impressing upon the Centre to forward Tamil Nadu government’s December 7, 2006 proposal, for the use of Tamil in the Madras High Court proceedings, directly to the President without referring it to the Chief Justice of India.