To improve quality of education, policy for training teachers released

The National Institute of Technical Teacher Training and Research has uploaded on its website a comprehensive policy document on teacher training, with the aim of equipping teachers to improve the quality of education.

The policy envisages eight training module of 40 hours (eight weeks) each. Teachers would have to take up the courses mostly through Massive Open Online Courses, which will be linked to the University Grants Commission’s Swayam portal.

The training proposes an all-round development of teachers. It would include exposure of teachers to curriculum planning, professional ethics, communication skills, innovation, research and development and institution management.

In an interaction with stakeholders, the All India Council of Technical Education officials mentioned that young teachers must compulsorily undergo the training programmes

Teachers in government institutions have welcomed the policy. They were at the receiving end, as their Career Advancement benefits was delayed by several years as the teachers had not undergone structured training. Though all other institutions had implemented the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, engineering and polytechnic college teachers were denied pay revision as they could not complete the mandatory training. It was only on Thursday that the State Higher Education department formally approved the pay revision for the teachers.

“It is a good move as it will keep the teachers focused and remain engaged in the profession,” said a principal of a government engineering college.

A teacher from a polytechnic said the policy would enable teachers to learn multi-tasking. “The 360-degree feedback will assess the teacher’s strengths. It requires the teacher to participate in the management of the institute and not be content with producing results,” he said.

The teachers hope that the All India Council for Technical Education would make it a mandatory qualification for teachers in self-financing technical colleges too. “That only 10% of students are employable is a reflection of the quality of teachers. The AICTE should shut down institutions if they do not appoint qualified teachers,” said a representative of the technical teachers’ association.