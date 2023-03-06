To combat viral infections, T.N. Health Department to hold fever camps on March 10

March 06, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

In view of a viral infection that has been noticed in the State, the Health Department has advised people to wear masks, sanitise their hands frequently and maintain physical distancing norms to prevent getting infected.

The Department will organise fever clinics at 1,000 places across the State, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian announced on Sunday. As many as 200 camps will be held in Chennai.

Mobile clinics will be held in places where a high number of infections have been identified. The clinics will function from 9 a.m. and will include a doctor, a nurse, a laboratory technician and an assistant.

Indications of the infection that is currently doing the rounds include body ache, throat pain, cough and cold with fever. The infection has made an appearance at the end of winter and monsoon. The Health Department has said that people who have fever may get tested at the camp and will be treated. Medicines will also be available at the camps.