TNUHDB to focus on community development initiatives

April 14, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - CHENNAI

The announcements made by Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, who is in-charge of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), on Thursday indicated that the Board wanted to give more importance to community-development initiatives.

Among the announcements made by the Minister in his reply to the discussion on budgetary demand for TNUHDB was the construction of a community hall at a cost of ₹7 crore in its Perumbakkam settlement, which already has 21,528 housing units and another 3,132 under various stages of construction.

The Perumbakkam site will also get an additional overhead water tank to be built at a cost of ₹9 crore with a capacity of 30 lakh litres and a playground with a compound wall at a cost of ₹4 crore. The settlement in Kannagi Nagar will get a modern library at a cost of ₹4 crore. The one in Navalur will get a new community hall and an additional floor in the school functioning there at a total cost of ₹2.8 crore.

Under the “Nam Kudiyiruppu, Nam Poruppu” scheme, top three best performing residents welfare associations will be provided a cash incentive of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively.

Youth Clubs will be formed in all the sites of TNUHDB to engage with the youngsters, develop their leadership qualities and enable them to contribute to society. Twelve thousand youngsters will be offered skill development training to help them get employment.

Mr. Anbarasan strongly criticised the previous AIADMK government for constructing many poor quality tenements in faraway places without getting necessary approvals from authorities concerned.