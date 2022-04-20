TNUHDB to facilitate formation of residents’ welfare associations

Registration fee to be waived

To boost the participation of the residents of its tenements in the maintenance of the buildings, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) Minister T.M. Anbarasan on Wednesday announced that the registration fee for the formation of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) will be waived.

TNUHDB recently introduced the Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu scheme that envisaged the transfer of maintenance and minor repair works to the residents through RWAs. With RWAs yet to be formed in most tenements, and the fee for registration of associations being an impediment, the Minister said the registration fee will be waived.

Similarly, the board’s contribution towards maintenance charges for three months will be credited in advance to encourage the residents to pay their contribution of maintenance charges promptly. A mobile application will be deployed to help the residents pay all monthly dues to the board easily.

Mr. Anbarasan said a separate maintenance wing will be formed in the board to ensure proper hygiene, water supply, sewage treatment and electricity supply.