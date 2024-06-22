ADVERTISEMENT

TNUHDB tenements to be repaired, refurbished at ₹70 crore: Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government will build a skill development training centre at the Perumbakkam resettlement site at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Repairs to and refurbishment of tenements under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) will be undertaken at a cost of ₹70 crore, Minister T.M. Anbarasan said in the Assembly on Friday.

The government would provide subsidy to the poor families, owning land, for building individual houses. Sports infrastructure would be developed at the Navalur resettlement site at a cost of ₹1. 25 crore, he said.

A skill development training centre would be constructed at the Perumbakkam resettlement site at a cost of ₹1 crore, Mr. Anbarasan said. Self-employment training would be provided to 2,000 women at these tenements.

Shops and a gym would be constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore at the Nallagoundampalayam tenement in Erode district, he said.

