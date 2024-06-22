GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNUHDB tenements to be repaired, refurbished at ₹70 crore: Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu government will build a skill development training centre at the Perumbakkam resettlement site at a cost of ₹1 crore.

The Tamil Nadu government will build a skill development training centre at the Perumbakkam resettlement site at a cost of ₹1 crore.

Repairs to and refurbishment of tenements under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) will be undertaken at a cost of ₹70 crore, Minister T.M. Anbarasan said in the Assembly on Friday.

The government would provide subsidy to the poor families, owning land, for building individual houses. Sports infrastructure would be developed at the Navalur resettlement site at a cost of ₹1. 25 crore, he said.

A skill development training centre would be constructed at the Perumbakkam resettlement site at a cost of ₹1 crore, Mr. Anbarasan said. Self-employment training would be provided to 2,000 women at these tenements.

Shops and a gym would be constructed at a cost of ₹1 crore at the Nallagoundampalayam tenement in Erode district, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.