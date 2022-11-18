TNUHDB signs MoU with nine educational institutions to conduct social audit

November 18, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nine colleges have been engaged to conduct social audit in 21 project sites of the board and the institutions would play a key role in educating the beneficiaries about the projects

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the social audit, the volunteers of the educational institutions would take the beneficiaries to the project sites. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with nine educational institutions for conducting social audit in localities where resettlement or reconstruction projects are planned.

The nine educational institutions include Bharathiar University in Coimbatore and Loyola College, with which the MoUs were signed recently by the board’s Managing Director M. Govinda Rao.

Sources in the board said that these educational institutions would complement the work of the community development wing of the board.

Through social audits, these educational institutions would educate people who are to be relocated about the project scheme, recording their opinion and taking the beneficiaries to the project sites.

Senior officials said the social audits would help in ensuring transparency in the execution of the project, addressing concerns of the beneficiaries at an early stage and help in timely execution of the projects. Initially, these institutions would be cover 21 project sites, the officials said.

The board has roped in educational institutions for third party quality monitoring for its construction projects as well.

