TNUEF to organise protests against CUET, NEET

TNUEF will also organise protests, demanding separate law against caste-killings

CPI (M)’s State Untouchability Eradication Front on Tuesday said it will organise a protest on May 12 against NEET and CUET in Puducherry and outside Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur to ensure that reservation policy is appropriately followed in the appointment of teachers.

Samuel Raaj, state secretary, TNUEF, said it will also organise protests in district headquarters, demanding a separate law against caste-killings in which prominent CPI (M) leader Subhashini Ali will participate. A special State conference will be held in Chennai. The organisation also urged the State government to set aside funds to buy machines to clean underground drains.