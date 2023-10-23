HamberMenu
TNUEF to organise National Dalit Agenda Conference in Chennai on Nov. 18

October 23, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front will organise a National Dalit Agenda Conference here on November 18 and kickstart a signature campaign from October 25 to garner support for demands put forth by Dalit and human rights organisations.

In a statement, TNUEF general secretary Samuel Raj said 12 demands would be put forth during the conference, including enactment of a law to ensure that a part of public resources is set aside for the Dalits and allotment of five acres of land for rural landless Dalits. “We will place those demands and launch a signature campaign. This is a part of an all-India programme that will culminate on December 4 in New Delhi, where a march towards Parliament will be held,” he said.

Mr. Samuel further said that core demands such as reservations in private sectors, outlawing of manual scavenging, increasing the number of working days to 200 under MGNREGA, a law against murders and violence against Dalits, among others, will be made during the conference.

