TNUEF seeks reprobe into Swathi’s murder

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 23:49 IST

Its demand follows media reports on Ramkumar’s death

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front has demanded reinvestigation into the murder of Swathi, a young techie, in 2016, following recent developments surrounding the alleged suicide of Ramkumar, the lone accused in the case.

According to the police, Ramkumar killed himself in Puzhal prison by biting a live wire in September that year. However, recent media reports, citing histopathology reports of doctors, showed that there was no evidence of electrocution being the cause of his death.

After meeting Ramkumar’s family, TNUEF office-bearers on Tuesday appealed to the government to reinvestigate the case. They said that the family of Ramkumar expressed serious concerns on how the investigation on the murder was done. According to them, Ramkumar was never allowed to interact with any members of the family right after his arrest.

Advertising

Advertising