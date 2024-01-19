ADVERTISEMENT

TNUEF demands arrest of MLA’s son and wife for harassing Dalit girl

January 19, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front general secretary K. Samuel Raj on Friday demanded the arrest of Pallavaram DMK MLA Karunanithi’s son, Anto Mathivanan and his wife, Merlina, for allegedly harassing a Dalit girl, hailing from Ulundurpet, who was working as a domestic help in their house in Tiruvanmiyur.

In a video statement, Mr. Samuel Raj alleged that the girl was kept in the house for the last eight months and was forced to do all the household works.

“When the girl refused to do the work, she was physically abused...they had inflicted burn injuries on her and had used caste slurs. The accused, Anto Mathivanan and his wife should be arrested under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The girl should be given protection and proper compensation,” he said.

