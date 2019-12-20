Tamil Nadu

TNTJ secy. booked for hate speech

The Race Course police in Coimbatore have booked Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) State secretary N. Faisal on the charge of delivering a hate speech against the Central government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The police said Mr. Faisal was booked for the remarks he had made during a protest against CAA in front of the South Taluk office in Coimbatore on December 13.

According to the police, the TNTJ leader had said that Muslims were only afraid of Allah, and not Mr. Shah and the Army, and had accused the Central government of using law enforcement personnel to suppress those protesting against CAA across the country. He had also criticised the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu for remaining silent on the issue.

