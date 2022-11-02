TNTEU Vice-Chancellor search panel formed

It will be headed by Sushma Yadava, member, University Grants Commission

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 02, 2022 19:59 IST

A committee comprising three persons has been constituted to identify a candidate for the post of Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU).

The committee, constituted by the Governor-Chancellor, will be headed by Sushma Yadava, member, University Grants Commission. She is the Governor-Chancellor’s nominee and convener. K. Allaudin, a former bureaucrat, has been named the government’s nominee. The university’s syndicate has nominated T. Padmanaban, former Vice-Chancellor of the TNTEU, to the committee.

The committee will recommend a panel of three names to the Governor-Chancellor, according to a notification issued by the Department of Higher Education.

According to the revised norms for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, the committee is expected to give the list of names within three months of its constitution.

