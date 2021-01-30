TNTA appeal to CM

CHENNAI

30 January 2021 07:06 IST

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Association has appealed to the government to offer marks to candidates who have experience in teaching in schools while recruiting teachers for government colleges.

The Teachers Recruitment Board had announced filling up of vacancies in government arts and science colleges and many teachers who were teaching in schools have also applied for these posts, said P.K. Ilamaran, association president. “On January 21, the Board began scrutiny of certificates. It has allocated 15 marks for teaching experience, nine for higher education and 10 for performance in interview. The Board has taken teaching experience in colleges for the process. We want it to consider teaching in schools as an experience,” he said in his appeal to Chief Minister.

