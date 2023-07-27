TNSTC Vellore zone to operate special buses on July 29

July 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VELLORE

In response to the anticipated surge in demand during the weekend, the Vellore zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 30 additional special buses from Chennai’s Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus to Vellore, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri on Saturday, July 29.

According to a press release, the special buses will also be operated from the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road, off Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), between Vellore and Bengaluru on the same day. Likewise, special buses will be operated from the Vellore Bus Terminus to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Tambaram.

Special squads will oversee the operation of these buses. Owing to the Aadi festival, five special buses will be operated from Vellore to Vettavalam and Padavedu villages in Tiruvannamalai, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.