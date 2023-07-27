ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC Vellore zone to operate special buses on July 29

July 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VELLORE

According to a press release, the services will also be run from the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the anticipated surge in demand during the weekend, the Vellore zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 30 additional special buses from Chennai’s Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus to Vellore, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri on Saturday, July 29.

According to a press release, the special buses will also be operated from the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road, off Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), between Vellore and Bengaluru on the same day. Likewise, special buses will be operated from the Vellore Bus Terminus to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Tambaram.

Special squads will oversee the operation of these buses. Owing to the Aadi festival, five special buses will be operated from Vellore to Vettavalam and Padavedu villages in Tiruvannamalai, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US