TNSTC Vellore zone to operate special buses on July 29

According to a press release, the services will also be run from the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road

July 27, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

In response to the anticipated surge in demand during the weekend, the Vellore zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 30 additional special buses from Chennai’s Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus to Vellore, Hosur, Tirupattur, and Dharmapuri on Saturday, July 29.

According to a press release, the special buses will also be operated from the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road, off Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), between Vellore and Bengaluru on the same day. Likewise, special buses will be operated from the Vellore Bus Terminus to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Tambaram.

Special squads will oversee the operation of these buses. Owing to the Aadi festival, five special buses will be operated from Vellore to Vettavalam and Padavedu villages in Tiruvannamalai, the release said.

