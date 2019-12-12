TNSTC to operate special buses for Sabarimala pilgrims

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) has introduced special buses to Kumily from Madurai, Dindigul, Palani and Tiruchi for the convenience of Sabarimala pilgrims, said M.A. Murugesan, Managing Director of TNSTC (Madurai).

The buses will be operated from December 15 to January 16, as there is an increased rush of pilgrims in government buses bound to Kumily. The increase in rush, is attributed to Mandala pooja and Makara Vilakku festivals at the Lord Iyyappan Shrine in Sabarimala on December 27 and January 15 respectively.

About 100 extra buses will be operated for Mandala Pooja on December 27 and further extra fleets will be added on January 15 for Makara Vilakku, from Madurai, Dindigul, Palani and Tiruchi.

Transport department staff have been deployed at bus stands in these four places to help and guide pilgrims and passengers going to Kumily. From Kumily, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has arranged extra buses to reach Sabarimala. Passengers may also reserve seats on buses plying from Kumily to the four destinations.