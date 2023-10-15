HamberMenu
TNSTC to operate additional buses from Vellore, Tirupattur to Tirupati for Brahmotsavam

The operation will continue till October 23

October 15, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Expecting a surge in travel demand for festival holidays, the Vellore zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 31 additional buses from the new bus terminus in Vellore and Tirupattur towns to Tirupati between October 15 to October 23 for Brahmotsavam.

TNSTC officials said that of the total additional 31 buses, a majority of 25 buses will be operated from Vellore whereas Tirupattur will run only six buses to Tirupati during the period. At present, 15 regular buses are operated from the new bus terminus on the Katpadi Road, off the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Vellore to Tirupati. In other words, a total of 40 buses will be operated from Vellore alone during the said period.

Similarly, special buses are being operated from CMBT, Koyembedu (Chennai), to Vellore, Hosur, Tirupattur and Dharmapuri during the weekend and on Mondays. Special squards were also set up to monitor the smooth operation of these buses, officials said.

