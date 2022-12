December 04, 2022 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate over 800 buses from Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts and Puducherry for the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ and ‘Pournami Girivalam’ in Tiruvannamalai on December 6 and 7 respectively.

According to a press release, the TNSTC will operate about 894 special buses from Villupuram, Tindivanam, Puducherry, Tirukovilur and Kallakurichi from December 5 to 7.