TNSTC to operate 2,615 special buses for Karthigai Deepam

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation plans to operate 2,615 special buses from Chennai, Villupuram, Kumbakonam, Tiruchi, Madurai, Bengaluru, Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Vellore and Kancheepuram to Tiruvannamalai for the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The buses are scheduled to make 6,500 trips from December 10 to 12.

Karthigai Deepam is traditionally celebrated in a grand style for 10 days every year at the temple of Lord Arunachaleswarar, in Tiruvannamalai.

This year’s festival started with the hoisting of the flag in the temple on December 1. The car festival is slated for Saturday (December 7) and Maha Deepam on Tuesday (December 10).

Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the ancient temple city from different parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Non-vegetarian stalls will remain closed

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy has ordered closure of all meat shops and non-vegetarian stalls in the Tiruvannamalai municipal areas and the 14-km ‘Girivalam’ path on December 7 and 10.

Entry passes

The district administration has decided to permit 2,500 devotees to climb Annamalai Hill in Tiruvannamalai for the ‘Karthigai Deepam’ festival. A counter will be set up to issue passes to devotees at 6 a.m. on December 10 on a first-come-first-served basis.

The administration, along with the Police Department and the temple administration, will open a counter on the Shanmuga Industries Government Higher Secondary School campus at 6 a.m.

Devotees should produce Aadhaar, Election ID card or any other government-issued document to obtain the passes.

They will be permitted to climb the hill only through the designated route near Pey Gopuram. They should not carry any inflammable articles.

Devotees can carry water bottles but are requested not to throw them on the hill top.

They will be allowed to pour ghee only in the cauldron, but should not light ‘deepam’ in any other place.