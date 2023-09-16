TNSTC to operate 152 special buses for Vinayaka Chaturthi from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Polur

September 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - VELLORE

In response to the anticipated surge in travel for Vinayaka Chaturthi, the Vellore zone of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 152 special buses from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Polur to CMBT, Koyembedu (Chennai), Bengaluru and Tirupati for three days from Saturday.

Officials of the TNSTC said a high-level meeting led by A. Ganapathy, general manager, TNSTC (Vellore), was held in Sathuvachari on Friday to discuss measures for ensuring smooth operation of the special buses.

The buses will be operated from the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road, off the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Vellore, to Bengaluru on September 16 from 5 a.m. Of a total of 70 special buses, which will be operated every day, 50 will ply between Vellore and Chennai and 10 from Vellore to Bengaluru and Tirupati each. Special squads were set up to monitor their operation.

Likewise, 50 special buses between Tiruvannamalai and Chennai will be operated, 20 between Polur and Chennai and 12 from Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar and Arani to Tirupati on the three days.