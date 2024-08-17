TNSTC suspends driver, conductor in Vellore for abusing visually impaired elderly couple

:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has placed a bus driver and a conductor under suspension in Vellore for verbal abusing a visually-impaired couple.

The suspended bus crew were identified as K. Senthilkumar, driver, and M. Prabhu, conductor. Along with his wife R. Visalakshmi, 61, K. Ramadosss, 67, a native of Tippa Samudram village near Pallikonda town, boarded the bus to go to their village from Vellore on Thursday evening.

According to sources, the conductor did not allot them seats meant for persons with disabilities. They had to stand until they reached the Pothigai bus stop on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44), around 20 km from the terminus.

The conductor is also accused of scolding the couple for getting down slowly when they reached the Pallikonda bus stop. He suggested that they board some other bus in the future. Before the visually impaired couple could even get down from the bus, the driver took off from the stop. The couple lost their balance, slipped from the steps and fell onto the road.

Angered by the driver’s behaviour, other commuters shouted at the bus crew and rescued the injured couple. The video of the incident went viral in social media with netizens demanding strict action against the bus crew.

“A detailed probe against them is under way,” TNSTC officials said. “Their [bus crew] behaviour is highly unwarranted. We held an inquiry and found the complaint against the bus crew to be true. So, we immediately placed them under suspension. A department action will also be taken against them.” A. Ganapathy, general manager, told The Hindu.