TNSTC retired staff seek their dues from government

No action has yet been taken on High Court directive to clear dues, says the union

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Transport Corporation Staff Federation on Tuesday submitted a representation to the State Transport Department and to the Madurai district administration seeking payment of their retirement dues.

The federation joint secretary S. Sampath, who is also among those affected, alleged that retired staff were yet to get a single rupee from the government despite years of service. He said that 6,221 others were affected across Tamil Nadu. Dues pending in crores of rupees were yet to be released, he said.

Retired staff of TNSTC are eligible for gratuity, provident fund, commutation and balance leave salary.

“Three years ago, the Madras High Court observed that the Corporation must clear its dues immediately. No action has been taken yet,” he said.

He added that retired employees were particularly going through a hard time due to the spread of COVID-19. “In case anything happens to us, we do not have any retirement allowance for emergencies. It is about time that we get our dues,” he said.