TNSTC operates six additional buses in Coimbatore district

18 May 2020 15:15 IST

They were exclusively run for 120 employees working at the Collectorate

With the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) began operating six buses for government employees on Monday. According to TNSTC officials, the buses were operated from Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Karumathampatti, Vadavalli, and Theethipalayam. These buses were operated exclusively for around 120 employees working at the Collectorate. Officials said16 buses were already in operation for the conservancy workers with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation. Advertising Advertising Only 20 passengers were allowed in a bus. Six buses start in the morning to pick up the employees and drop them at the District Collectorate at 10 a.m, the officials said. No requests from Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris Zones were made for operation of the buses. In Coimbatore Zone, the buses were operated only for the employees and not for the general public yet, the officials noted.

