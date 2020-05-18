TNSTC operates six additional buses in Coimbatore district

With the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) began operating six buses for government employees on Monday.

According to TNSTC officials, the buses were operated from Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Karumathampatti, Vadavalli, and Theethipalayam. These buses were operated exclusively for around 120 employees working at the Collectorate.

Officials said16 buses were already in operation for the conservancy workers with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

Only 20 passengers were allowed in a bus.

Six buses start in the morning to pick up the employees and drop them at the District Collectorate at 10 a.m, the officials said.

No requests from Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris Zones were made for operation of the buses. In Coimbatore Zone, the buses were operated only for the employees and not for the general public yet, the officials noted.