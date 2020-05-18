Tamil Nadu

TNSTC operates six additional buses in Coimbatore district

The government staff, who came in the TNSTC buses, walking towards their office in Coimbatore on Monday. Photo: S. Siva Saravanan

The government staff, who came in the TNSTC buses, walking towards their office in Coimbatore on Monday. Photo: S. Siva Saravanan  

They were exclusively run for 120 employees working at the Collectorate

With the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Coimbatore division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) began operating six buses for government employees on Monday.

According to TNSTC officials, the buses were operated from Pollachi, Mettupalayam, Annur, Karumathampatti, Vadavalli, and Theethipalayam. These buses were operated exclusively for around 120 employees working at the Collectorate.

Officials said16 buses were already in operation for the conservancy workers with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

Only 20 passengers were allowed in a bus.

Six buses start in the morning to pick up the employees and drop them at the District Collectorate at 10 a.m, the officials said.

No requests from Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris Zones were made for operation of the buses. In Coimbatore Zone, the buses were operated only for the employees and not for the general public yet, the officials noted.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:21:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tnstc-operates-six-additional-buses-in-coimbatore-district/article31613680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY