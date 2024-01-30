TNSTC officials assist long-distance commuters for a hassle-free travel to new bus terminus

January 30, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

On the first day of operation of mofussil buses from the district to the new Kilambakkam bus terminus at Tambaram, long-distance commuters, especially those headed towards Chennai from Tiruvannamalai, were guided by transport officials in all the ten depots of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in the district to ensure a hassle-free travel, on Tuesday.

Flex boards and banners with bus numbers, routes, destination, and timings were put up, and special help desks assisted commuters in the major depots such as Tiruvannamalai, Chengam, Chetpet, Kilpenathur, and Thandarampattu in the district. Commuters were informed that the buses bound for Chennai will be halted at the new bus terminus, and not the Koyambedu bus terminus.

“Bus conductors also informed us about the new system. We will have to travel to the city from the new bus terminus,” said S. Kumar, a commuter.

TNSTC officials said that of the total 433 buses bound for Chennai from Tiruvannamalai, 133 buses will go to the new Kilambakkam bus terminus, while 28 buses will halt at the Madhavaram bus terminus in north Chennai. Chennai-bound buses that are operated from Polur, Arani, Cheyyar, and Vandavasi towns will ply from the existing route via Arcot, Sriperumbudur, Poonamallee, and CMBT, Koyembedu. Only those buses that ply on the Tiruvannamalai-Gingee-Tindivanam route will halt at Kelambakkam bus terminus, the officials said.

Commuters said that adequate local bus services from Kilambakkam should be made for connectivity to interior parts of the city. Also, adequate busbays at depots in Tiruvannamalai should be earmarked for Kilambakkam-bound buses. At present, long-distance buses halt at various spots in the depots, along with buses headed towards other places, making it difficult for commuters to identify correct busbays for Kilambakkam-bound buses from Tiruvannamalai.

TNSTC officials said that Chennai-bound buses operational from Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts will ply from the existing route via Ambur, Arcot, Poonamallee and CMBT, Koyambedu, on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. At present, 169 buses are operated from these districts to Chennai every day.