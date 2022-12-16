TNSTC initiates inquiry against driver who drove bus to Dindigul Collectorate

December 16, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has initiated disciplinary action and departmental inquiry against S. Murugesan, a driver in the TNSTC, who drove a bus to the Dindigul Collectorate two days ago to show its “poor upkeep” to the Collector.

The driver, who was attached with the Theni Lower Camp bus depot, drove the bus from Kumili to Dindigul. After the passengers alighted, he took the vehicle to the Collectorate and submitted a petition to the officials. He told reporters that the commuters charged him with poor maintenance as a result of which, the rickety seats and leaky roof led to rainwater entering the bus.

However, denying the allegation, a TNSTC official in Dindigul clarified to media persons that maintenance of buses was being done periodically at the depots. As and when the vehicles returned from the day’s trips, repairs would be carried out. After an inspection, they would be ready for the following day’s trip, he added.

In a press release on Friday, the TNSTC Managing Director said driver Murugesan had been pulled up in the past too for his negligence while on duty. In 2016, he left the bus in the RTO office instead of parking the vehicle at the designated bus depot. Likewise, rash driving claimed the lives of two motorists., the release said. In 2021, he had abstained from working for many days.

In November, when he was on the Tiruchi-Kumuli bus route, he took the bus to Dindigul and got into a wordy altercation with the checking inspector on duty. On December 14, when he was not assigned duty, he had forcibly taken the bus from Lower Camp depot to Dindigul, the release alleged. The actions by the employee had not only brought in disrepute to the TNSTC, but also created unwanted panic and confusion among the public, the release added.