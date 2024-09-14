TNSTC halts only bus service to village near Arcot citing revenue loss

:

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has halted the only bus service to Koorambadi village near Arcot recently, citing poor revenue generation on the route. This has adversely affected the villagers, especially school students, who have to walk at least 4 km to board buses to reach schools in the town.

Commuters said TNSTC had been operating the bus service (F7) between Arcot and Koorambadi for more than two decades. Neighbouring villages like Uppupettai, Veppur, Sathya Nagar and Indra Nagar had also benefited from the service.

They said that despite having free bus passes, students were unable to use them as they had to walk a long distance to board buses from the nearest bus stop which was in Vilapakkam village.

“Bus service F7 was stopped without any reason recently, forcing us to walk at least 4 km to reach the nearest bus stop. Students including girls find it difficult to walk for such a long distance. It may result in school dropouts,” said K. Malliga, a commuter.

It had also been useful for farmers and petty traders to transport goods to nearby towns like Thimiri, Arcot and Walajah easily. After the bus service was halted, transport costs have increased, reducing their profit margin in wholesale markets.

Panchayat officials said the village comprises nine wards with around 5,500 residents, most of them farmers and agricultural labourers. Their children study mostly in government schools in towns such as Arcot and Walajah.

The bus service was a lifeline for commuters in the village, especially during emergencies, when they could access the primary health care centre in Thimiri town, around 8 km away. Now, they are forced to use two-wheelers or tractors to transport the villagers to the nearest health centres.

The panchayat and the residents have submitted several petitions to the district administration to restore the bus service to the village.

TNSTC officials said the drop in daily revenue collection and damage of key stretches on the route were some major reasons to discontinue the bus service from Arcot to these villages.

“Steps will be taken to resume bus service to the village after getting necessary nod from the district administration,” said a TNSTC official.