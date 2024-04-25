ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC driver suspended, conductor dismissed from service for not halting at bus stop in Villupuram

April 25, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Villupuram Division) was suspended and the temporary conductor dismissed from service for allegedly not stopping for women at a bus stop near the Villupuram bypass Road.

According to official sources, the bus was bound to Villupuram from Vikravandi on April 22. When it reached the Villupuram bypass at around 8 a.m., a group of women waiting at the bus stop waved at the bus to stop. However, the bus driver K. Arumugam drove off without halting.

Following a complaint, the TNSTC conducted an enquiry and suspended the driver and dismissed the temporary conductor Devarasu from service.

