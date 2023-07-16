TNSTC crew get air-conditioned resting facilities in Tiruvannamalai

July 16, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Renovated air-conditioned rooms for drivers and conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) was opened at three depots in Tiruvannamalai town on Sunday.

Accompanied by Collector B. Murugesh, Public Works and Highways Minister E.V. Velu inaugurated the facility at these depots. Of the 10 depots in the district including Vandavasi, Polur, Chengam and Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai town was the first to get the facility in its three depots.

It would benefit at least 300 crew in these facilities. Each air-conditioned room was renovated at a cost of ₹1 lakh. “Earlier, the crew members had only ceiling fans with basic facilities. Now, the facility has been renovated with air-conditioning. Similar facility will be opened in two depots at Vandavasi in the coming weeks,” K. Senthil, General Manager, TNSTC (Tiruvannamalai), told The Hindu.

At the renovated rooms, mattress, water and toilet facilities were provided by Tiruvannamalai municipality. Apart from air-conditioned rooms, ordinary rooms were also available for the crew who prefer to take rest in such rooms. TNSTC officials said that these renovated facilities would help improve physical and mental fitness of crew.

Dining rooms in the depots were also opened at a cost of ₹18.60 lakh.

On the occasion, K. Pitchandi, Deputy Speaker, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, C.N. Annadurai, MP (Tiruvannamalai), M. P. Giri, P.S.T. Saravanan and O. Jothi, MLAs for Chengam, Kalasapakkam and Cheyyar constituencies respectively, S. Raj Mohan, MD (TNSTC), and J. Balakumar, DGM, TNSTC (Tiruvannamalai), participated.

