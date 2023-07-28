ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC bus damaged in stone pelting near Walajah in Ranipet

July 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RANIPET

Miscreants pelted stones at the TNSTC bus in Marudhalam village condemning the arrest of Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss

The Hindu Bureau

The windshield of the TNSTC bus was damaged in Marudhalam village near Walajah in Ranipet on Friday evening after miscreants pelted stones at it. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The windshield of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was damaged in Marudhalam village near Walajah town in Ranipet on Friday evening after miscreants pelted stones at it, condemning the arrest of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Police said that the bus, plying on route no 777 from Vellore to Tirutani, was returning to Vellore on the Marudhalam Koot Road near Walajah when a few unknown persons pelted stones at it. Around 30 commuters were travelling on the bus at the time of the incident, which happened around 5.30 p.m. However, no one was injured. Immediately, the Walajah police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic. A case has been filed.

Meanwhile, PMK cadres in Arani, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur, Vellore, Sholinghur and Tiruvannamalai protested against the arrest of Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss. Police dispersed them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US