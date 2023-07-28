TNSTC bus damaged in stone pelting near Walajah in Ranipet

July 28, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - RANIPET

The windshield of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus was damaged in Marudhalam village near Walajah town in Ranipet on Friday evening after miscreants pelted stones at it, condemning the arrest of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss.

Police said that the bus, plying on route no 777 from Vellore to Tirutani, was returning to Vellore on the Marudhalam Koot Road near Walajah when a few unknown persons pelted stones at it. Around 30 commuters were travelling on the bus at the time of the incident, which happened around 5.30 p.m. However, no one was injured. Immediately, the Walajah police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic. A case has been filed.

Meanwhile, PMK cadres in Arani, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur, Vellore, Sholinghur and Tiruvannamalai protested against the arrest of Mr. Anbumani Ramadoss. Police dispersed them.

