TNSEC to take decision on polls within a week

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) is likely to take a decision on holding elections to rural local bodies (RLBs) in 9 districts and urban local bodies across the State within a week.

On December 27 and 30, polls to RLBs were held in 27 districts, covering 76,746 wards of 9,624 village panchayats, 5,090 wards of 314 panchayat unions and 515 wards of 27 district panchayats. This apart, direct elections took place for village panchayat president posts. On January 11, indirect elections took place for the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of district panchayats and panchayat unions.

Elections will have to be conducted for 26,999 posts of the RLBs in 9 districts and 12,820 posts of the ULBs. A senior official of the panel said that till January 13, the Commission was pre-occupied with the poll process, which was followed by holidays for the Pongal festival. There was “no time” to hold any formal discussion on conducting the RLB elections in the remaining districts and the ULB polls.

At the macro level, there are a couple of decisions to be taken with regard to the next round of elections. The first will be on whether to hold the elections to the rural local bodies in the 9 districts and the urban local bodies together or separately. The second will be on the use of updated electoral rolls. In this regard, the TNSEC is dependent on the supply of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. As per the current plan of the EC, the revised rolls will be out only by the first week of February.

The TNSEC’s move will be finalised only after getting these issues resolved, the official said.