TNSEC reviews arrangements for urban local body polls

Appointment of returning and polling officers among issues discussed

Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements being made for conducting the urban local bodies elections, in view of the orders issued by the Supreme Court.

The collection of details about the local bodies for which the posts have to be filled, the appointment of returning and polling officers and the preparation of electoral rolls were among the issues discussed at the meeting.

TNSEC Secretary V. Amuthavalli, Commissioner of Town Panchayats R. Selvaraj, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah, Deputy Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation Vishu Mahajan and senior officials were present at the meeting.