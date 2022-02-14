TNSEC releases electoral rolls

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has released the main and supplementary electoral rolls for the upcoming urban local bodies polls on its portal, https://tnsec.tn.nic.in

A press release from TNSEC said ward-wise rolls had been released on its website. Electors could also use the ‘Know Your Polling Station’ option to find their polling station.

The Commission said campaigning will end at 6 p.m. on February 17, 48 hours before polling on February 19. “After the campaign ends, political leaders/workers who are not among the electors in the respective local body should leave the area,” it said.

The TNSEC also said legal action will be initiated against those who violate the Model Code of Conduct. A total of 268 counting centres are being set up for the counting of votes, scheduled for February 22.

A single-phase ordinary elections to urban local bodies in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats will be held.