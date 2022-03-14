TNSEC announces indirect elections for urban local bodies

Polling for various posts will be held on March 30 and 31

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Monday announced that indirect elections for filling up various posts in the urban local bodies across the State will be held on March 30 and 31.

While the indirect elections for Chairpersons of Ward Committees in all 21 municipal corporations will be held at 9.30 a.m. on March 30, members for the Standing, Accounts Education, Taxation and Finance, Town Planning and Works Committees will be elected at 2.30 p.m. the same day.

At 9.30 a.m. on March 31, indirect elections to elect members for the Taxation Appeal Committees in 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats will be held. Elections for membership in the Appointment Committees and the Contract Committees for 138 municipalities will be held on the same day and time.

At 2.30 p.m. on that day, elections will be held to fill up the chairperson posts of the Standing, Accounts, Public Health, Education, Taxation and Finance, Town Planning and Works Committees in all 21 municipal corporations, the TNSEC said.