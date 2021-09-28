TNSEC against campaigns on govt. campuses, at public places

TNSEC prohibited graffitis in ‘places open to public view’. Representational image

CHENNAI

28 September 2021

‘Do not use loudspeakers without police permission’

Ahead of the polls to rural local bodies in nine districts, scheduled to be held on October 6 and 9, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) on Monday issued warnings against the displaying of cut-outs, hoards, placards, graffitis, posters and flags as part of electoral campaigns on government campuses and in buildings.

The Commission also prohibited graffitis and displaying of posters in “places open to public view”, even if they were private properties and the consent of the owner had been obtained.

As per the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959, “places open to public view” included any private place or building visible to a person being in, or passing along, any public place, the TNSEC said.

“Under any circumstance, graffitis or posters should not be put up or made on the grounds that the consent of the owner of the place was obtained,” the Commission warned in a press release.

It also warned against the use of loudspeakers for electoral campaigns without permission from the police. Prior permissions in writing should be obtained from the police for using loudspeakers, both for public meetings and rallies, the TNSEC said.

From the day of election notification till the day of polling, loudspeakers for campaigns, attached to any vehicle, should be used only between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., it said. During these hours, they should be used “without disturbing law and order”.

If loudspeakers are found in use beyond the permitted hours or without any prior permission in writing from authorities, all equipment used for the campaign will be confiscated, it said.

“Moreover, action will be initiated by the police for violation of the model code of conduct,” the election body warned.

As many as 79,433 candidates are in the fray for the rural local body polls.