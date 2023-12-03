HamberMenu
TNSDMA issues ‘work from home’ advisory for private firms

The advisory cited weather predictions about cyclonic storm Michaung due to which strong wind and heavy rain are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on December 4

December 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the impending cyclone, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) on Sunday issued an advisory to private companies in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, requesting them to advise their employees to work from home (WfH) on Monday, as much as possible.

The advisory cited weather predictions about cyclonic storm Michaung due to which strong wind and heavy rain are expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts on December 4, Monday.

An official release also said the TNSDMA has requested private companies in these four districts to allow only essential staff to work, and only under unavoidable situations.

