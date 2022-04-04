TNSDC realigning strategies to help T.N. government realise vision

April 04, 2022 00:03 IST

Looking at all the sector-specific policies, rolled out in the last one year by the government, everything points to skilling and training. So the TNSDC is in touch with the Guidance Bureau, the nodal agency that has been instrumental in bringing investment into the State, to understand what companies are looking for when it comes to manpower. Currently, there are 300-plus training partners and around 450 training centres have been empaneled.

The TNSDC is also looking to set up more centres of excellence for skilling, upskilling and reskilling. “We have come out with apex skill development centres for construction and infrastructure and logistics and healthcare. We are working on one in the automobile space. We are now looking at industry participation in these sectors,” Ms. Divya said.

Language training

The department will soon be rolling out language training for engineering students. To start with, it will be offering Japanese, German and French. "Today, the State is home to several Japanese and German firms and an engineering student with knowledge of a particular language, will be of demand. We will study how this works and based on that, we will roll this out to arts and science colleges too,” Divya said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed recently by the British Council and TNSDC for providing training in soft skills. The TNSDC is also studying a database of school dropouts, collated from the school education department, and figuring out ways to offer skills and training to them.

According to data provided by the TNSDC, in the last one year, around 59,143 candidates registered and 45,825 of them were skilled. Every year, around 250 to 600 disabled people also get skilled.