TNSDC realigning strategies to help T.N. government realise vision
It is looking to set up more centres of excellence for skilling, upskilling and reskilling
In an effort to bridge the gap between demand and supply of manpower requirements and to help the State government achieve its aim of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is realigning programmes and strategies, according to latest industry standards and requirements.
“The working ecosystem has changed from a decade ago. So now, the vision of the government is to skill according to the needs of the industry. We are now asking industries to come forward and tell us what their requirements are,” J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of TNSDC, said.
The primary focus of the TNSDC is to bring more industries into the training ecosystem. "If any industry wants people with specific skills, they can come to us and we will help with training. And post training, they can hire them. This will help companies get exactly what they are looking for,” Ms. Divya said.
