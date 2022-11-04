TNSDC brings on board engineering students under Naan Mudhalvan Scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) has brought on board over two lakh students from engineering colleges across the State to take up courses offered under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme.

“We had elaborate meetings with industry experts and asked them about the skills that they are looking for and what is needed in the current market. We then collated all the recommendations and put them through the technical committee of Anna University. They gave us some suggestions on the courses that can be aligned to the curriculum. And they also helped us select training partners for these courses,” said J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director TNSDC.

The Anna University Vice-Chancellor and an expert committee were part of this process. They short-listed 19 courses, including Robotics Simulation for Manufacturing, Electric Vehicle for Mechanical Engineering, Design and construction of Steel Buildings, Cloud Essentials, Transportation Infrastructure-Airports, Metros & Seaports, Powering IOT using Raspberry Pi/Arduino, Smart Energy Grid and Building Information Modelling.

Ms. Divya said each stream of students would be given 3-4 options and the student can select what they want. “Some of them are blended courses like there is an online content and offline content. Some of them are purely online. And for this we have also provided faculty training,” she added.

In the last two months TNSDC provided training to around 6,986 faculty members from various colleges in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, Salem, Tiruchi and other regions. Around 475 faculty members have undergone training on Powering IoT, 416 were trained on Robotics simulation and 414 on cloud essentials.

“Students will be given credits for these courses and this has been made mandatory at engineering colleges. A few colleges who are already offering these courses have opted out but they have said that they will take courses that they don’t have,” Mr.Divya said. The courses will be revamped as and when there is a new update and when industry needs change.

TNSDC will also be creating leader dashboards for these skills/courses offered. For example, if a particular company is looking to hire students who are good at IoT, the department will share the database of students who have this particular skillset and the firm can hire from the talent pool. “By doing this students from across the state will be given equal opportunity when it comes to placements,” Mr.Divya said.