TNSCST launches training programme for science teachers

Published - July 24, 2024 08:07 pm IST

3-day training programme to teach use of low-cost teaching aids

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI 

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology has launched a 3-day training programme for science teachers from Wednesday. The teachers will be trained in using low-cost teaching aids.

The council is also celebrating the National Mathematics Day and National Science Day in collaboration with Stella Maris College for Women, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), and the Department of Science and Technology on Wednesday and Thursday, said R. Srinivasan, member secretary of the council. 

S. Kannappan, director of school education, launched the training. A science exhibition and mathematics Olympiad along with various competitions will be held for students from classes 7 to 9. 

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, Kalpakkam, also participated, by holding an exhibition titled ‘Atoms in the service of the nation’. 

