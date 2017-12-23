TNSCB likely to be nodal agency for housing scheme

The Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board will soon be made the State nodal agency to provide affordable housing to the urban poor through the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). The subsidy will be provided on home loans taken by those belonging to the economically weaker section/low income group.

“The decision is yet to be finalised. Once it comes through, it would be easier for us to coordinate with the bankers and provide them with a list of beneficiaries who are in need of the subsidy,” a senior official of the Board said.

The scheme is one of the four verticals of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana — Housing for All (Urban).

As part of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, subsidy will be provided to beneficiaries seeking loans from banks, housing finance corporations and other institutions at an interest rate of 6.5% for a tenure of 15 years or during the tenure of the loan, whichever is lower. The loan will be available up to ₹6 lakh, which can be used for building new houses. The Housing and Urban Development Corporation and National Housing Bank are the Central nodal agencies channelising and monitoring the scheme.

However, activists have raised concerns over the implementation of the scheme. Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, said that housing must not be restricted to just the construction part and the amenities must also be provided. “There must be enhanced coordination among all line departments to ensure proper housing and living. Formulating a housing policy for the State will be the first step towards it,” she said.