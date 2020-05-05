T.N.’s tally crosses 4,000-mark

With this, Cuddalore’s total climbed to 229, while Chengalpattu had 136 cases.

A further 23 children aged 0 to 12 have tested positive. This included three one-year-old children in Chengalpattu and Chennai. An equal number of 60-plus persons have tested positive among the fresh cases reported today. This included three octogenarians - an 88-year-old woman in Chennai, an 84-year-old man in Chengalpattu and an 80-year-old woman in Chennai.

Another 76 persons were discharged from hospitals. With this, a total of 1,485 have walked out of hospitals after treatment in the State. There are 2,537 active cases in T.N. A total of 3,198 persons suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19 are admitted to isolation wards.

At KMC, a total of 24 asymptomatic patients, who were willing, were sent to home quarantine.

With 11,858 samples tested, the State has so far tested 1,74,828 samples. A total of 1,65,191 individuals have been tested till now. Two more private laboratories have been approved - Doctors Diagnostics Centre, Tiruchi and Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital, Coimbatore. There are a total of 52 testing facilities in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)