T.N.’s summer peak power demand expected to be 17,708 MW in 2023

November 28, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand is expected to be 17,708 MW during 2023 summer.

According to data shared by Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC), the southern region is expected to see a peak summer demand of 64,000 MW in 2023, when compared to 61,000 MW in the current year. Tamil Nadu’s generation will be 6,922 MW and it would draw 10,786 MW from the grid, it said.

As per the policy note of the State Energy Department for 2022-23, State’s peak demand is about 17,000-17,500 MW. It met an all-time high demand of 17,563 MW on April 29, 2022. On the same day, maximum daily consumption of 388.078 million units was reached.

At a recent meeting of the Southern Regional Power Committee, SRLDC said the peak demand is expected to increase due to the election in Karnataka. The committee has told all States to have an internal meeting among different wings and make an action plan to tackle the demand and ensure that there are no major grid disturbances.

Meanwhile, Tangedco has urged the NTPC to ensure adequate coal supply at its plants for the ensuing summer to avoid any crisis. It requested NTPC to do the coal planning from now on, so that all power plants can operate at their capacity. It also said that the Union Ministry of Power’s decision to cap power exchange rates at ₹12 per unit has saved a lot of funds for the distribution companies.