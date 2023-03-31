T.N.’s State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to meet on April 11

March 31, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will meet on April 11 at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in the Secretariat.

The committee reviews the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After the DMK came to power, the Committee was reconstituted.

The first meeting was held on August 19, 2021 and the second meeting was held on April 12, 2022, according to an official release.

