ADVERTISEMENT

T.N.’s State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee to meet on April 11

March 31, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The committee reviews the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

The Hindu Bureau

The State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, will meet on April 11 at Namakkal Kavignar Maligai in the Secretariat.

The committee reviews the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After the DMK came to power, the Committee was reconstituted

The first meeting was held on August 19, 2021 and the second meeting was held on April 12, 2022, according to an official release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US