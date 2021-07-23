TN’s State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee reconstituted

The Committee, headed by the CM, also has the Ministers for Finance, Adi-Dravidar Welfare, Labour and Tourism as members

The State government has re-constituted the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

As per an order issued by the Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department a few days ago, Ministers for Finance, Adi-Dravidar Welfare, Labour and Tourism, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, C.V. Ganesan and M. Mathiventhan respectively, have been made members of the committee, which has included two Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament -- N. Chandrasegharan of the AIADMK and Anthiyur P. Selvarasu of the DMK, apart from seven Lok Sabha MPs and 43 Members of the Legislative Assembly. Senior officials including the Chief Secretary are also members of the panel.

The committee would meet twice a year in January and July, to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) of 1989.