Tamil Nadu

TN’s State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee reconstituted

The State government has re-constituted the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

As per an order issued by the Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department a few days ago, Ministers for Finance, Adi-Dravidar Welfare, Labour and Tourism, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, C.V. Ganesan and M. Mathiventhan respectively, have been made members of the committee, which has included two Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament -- N. Chandrasegharan of the AIADMK and Anthiyur P. Selvarasu of the DMK, apart from seven Lok Sabha MPs and 43 Members of the Legislative Assembly. Senior officials including the Chief Secretary are also members of the panel.

The committee would meet twice a year in January and July, to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) of 1989.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 2:31:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tns-state-vigilance-and-monitoring-committee-reconstituted/article35484218.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY